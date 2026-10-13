Reward increased to $50K in Anaiah Walker homicide case

TEMPE, AZ — The Silent Witness reward for information in the Anaiah Walker homicide case has increased.

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Walker's family and additional funds from the Buckeye Police Department has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest up to $50,000.

On May 22, 2020, Walker was found dead on the I-10 median west of Watson Road.

Officials believe her death was caused by some type of hit-and-run crash, but that sex trafficking may have also played a role.

In the months leading up to her death, family told ABC15 that Walker had been a ward of the State of Arizona and was enrolled in a group home that housed a specialized program to help treat and heal victims of sex trafficking in Arizona.

However, she fled from the group home where she was housed.

No one knows where exactly she went after running away. Her family believed she may have been trying to get to California, where her father lived. The teen was listed as a missing juvenile in the state of Arizona.

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Detectives gathered and analyzed car parts at the scene to determine the unknown suspect was likely driving a 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic LX or LE with factory color "midnight burgundy pearl."

Anyone with information is about this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-349-6411.