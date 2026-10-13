Dozens of campers stranded near Oak Creek Canyon due to flooding

OAK CREEK CANYON, AZ — Coconino County officials say dozens of campers have been stranded for days due to flooding in the area of Cave Springs Campground.

According to officials, 65 campers have been stuck inside the campground area, located near Oak Creek Canyon, since Sunday due to high water over a low water crossing. The campsite is about 30 minutes north of Sedona.

Gunja Maskay, a Phoenix-area mother who went to the campground for her children's fall break, said she hopes they get some help soon. She told ABC15 she and her family were supposed to leave Monday. They've been sleeping in the car, waiting for help to come or for the water levels to recede.

However, in order for them to leave, debris would need to be cleared from the one bridge that can get them in and out of the campground.

"Anxiety is just growing, I think, every day as we sit here and wait and not getting much response," Maskay said.

Tanja Hooper, from Apache Junction, said she and her husband came up for the weekend to camp. Hooper said none of the campers had planned to be out here this long. While they still have some food, they're hoping to get more soon as they've started rationing some supplies.

"I know my husband is running low on his medications. We already did some taking half doses last night just to make sure, you know, and so hopefully we'll be able to get out of here soon enough," Hooper said.

All of the campers are said to be in good condition and safe, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Officials will reportedly attempt to drop food into the campground area in case water levels do not recede soon. ABC15 asked the sheriff's office when food could be coming and if any additional resources will head to the campers; however, we're still waiting for a response.

The Coconino County National Forest website currently lists the campground as "temporarily closed."