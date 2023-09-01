Family speaks about murder victim Anaiah Walker being victim of sex trafficking

The Anaiah Walker case has made national headlines and now a man, once connected to the Valley teen, has been found guilty at trial.

"She was creative, she was super outgoing and she just, she was a bubble of light that was everything," said Nackiya Yahudim, Anaiah's sister.

Sixteen-year-old Anaiah Walker was killed in 2020. Her body was found in a median along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. As the search for her killer continues three years later, we are learning more about her life before that. Anaiah's older sister sat down with ABC15 on Thursday, telling us how Anaiah tragically became a victim of sex trafficking.

"The way she was traumatized by what she says took place," said Anaiah's sister.

We obtained a video showing the trial of Jamaal Pennington. He was arrested back in 2018, accused of assaulting and trafficking two teenage girls, along with forcing them to sell drugs. Police confirmed one of those girls was Anaiah, who was 13 at the time.

"My 13-year-old sister telling me something about Backpage. I didn't even know what it was," said Anaiah's sister.

Court documents of Pennington's original indictment in 2021 show the charges he was facing: three counts of child sex trafficking, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of molestation of a child, and sexual conduct with a minor. His trial ended this week and he was found guilty by a jury on two of those charges related to the other young victim.

"What does today's verdict mean to you and your family?" asked ABC15 reporter Ashley Paredez.

"Everything. It means a lot to us. It's one of the reasons why a lot of things with my sister started in regard to her being scared to be in Arizona. We know it wasn't just her, but the other young ladies involved that now they are rendered the justice they deserve," responded Anaiah's sister.

They believe all of that led Anaiah to run away, placing herself at risk, and ultimately being found dead. That's also why they created the Justice for Anaiah Foundation - to bring awareness to sex trafficking, offering victims the resources and support they need.

"Watch who your friends are; watch who you're surrounding yourself with... especially being aware of online and internet safety," said Anaiah's sister.

Although police still don't know who is behind Anaiah's killing and why, this trial was a big step forward.

"It brings me a little bit of closure because I know it would have brought her closure," said Anaiah's sister.