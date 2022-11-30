Reward increased as investigators continue to search for suspect in teen's 2020 death

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye Police Department and Silent Witness continue to search for information about the killing of Anaiah Walker, a teenager who was found dead in 2020.

Walker was found on the Interstate 10 median near Watson Road in May 2020. Investigators believe the 16-year-old had been struck by a vehicle because car parts were left at the scene.

Police determined the suspect vehicle was likely a 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic LX or LE with factory color “midnight burgundy pearl.”

Buckeye’s police chief recently increased the reward so Silent Witness is now offering a reward of up to $12,000, the department said Wednesday.

Walker's family initially told ABC15 she was a victim of sex trafficking and had been trying to get her life back on track.

Walker was enrolled in a special program for sex trafficking victims and was in state custody when she escaped from the group home she was living in. Her sister Nackiya Stewart says Walker had been afraid for her life.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward.