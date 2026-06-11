Mother of teen killed in Maryvale High School campus stabbing expected to file wrongful death lawsuit

PHOENIX — The mother of a Maryvale High School student who was killed in a stabbing on campus last year intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district over alleged safety failures.

Sixteen-year-old Michael Montoya died after he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in a classroom in August 2025. A witness said the suspect, 16-year-old Chris Aguilar, and his twin brother said they would “murder the victim" after an alleged robbery.

Student killed after fight at Maryvale High School

Police recovered a four-inch folding knife, believed to be the weapon in the attack. The knife had Aguilar’s name etched in the handle, documents show.

A newly obtained Notice of Claim alleges a history of student violence and deadly weapons on campus, as well as a lack of school resource officers and safety technology utilization.

After the deadly attack, Phoenix Union said it would continue to evaluate all safety systems. In 2025, the district implemented advanced weapons detection systems in all schools, including Maryvale High School, following a pilot program across Phoenix Union schools.

Phoenix Union implements additional safety measures after student stabbed, killed at Maryvale High School

The victim's mother “has suffered irreparable harm as a result of the District’s recklessness and gross negligence,” the document states.

According to the Notice of Claim, the victim's mother will release claims against the district for $28 million.

When asked about the lawsuit, Phoenix Union High School District told ABC15: “Out of respect for the ongoing legal process, the District is unable to provide a comment at this time.”