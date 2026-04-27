44th Community Alliance hosts ice cream social to connect East Phoenix residents

PHOENIX — On Tuesday night, the 44th Community Alliance is hosting an ice cream social to connect neighbors in East Phoenix, provide a space where people can work on issues together, and give out free books to kids.

The 44th Community Alliance is a group of people who live in East Phoenix neighborhoods between 44th and 48th streets, between Thomas Road and McDowell Road, although the group stresses that they welcome everyone.

"It's just about getting together and talking," explains Ginnie Ann Sumner, who told ABC15's Nick Ciletti about the alliance. "It's about getting to know your neighbors. We do look at issues, but at the same time, it's being neighborly. And that comfort level makes a good neighbor."

Recently, members of the 44th Community Alliance helped raise awareness about the issue of speeding in front of Brunson Lee Elementary School, part of the Balsz School District. Thanks in part to their advocacy work, speed bumps were added in front of the school near 48th Street and McDowell Road last summer.

The 44th Community Alliance is from 6-7 p.m. this Tuesday, April 28, at the Old Cross Cut Canal Park across from Phoenix Fire Station 13.

Free books for children will also be handed out during the event, courtesy of Saguaro Library.