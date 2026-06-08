Diné veterans honored with new homes as Navajo Nation tackles housing needs

Three Diné veterans and their families are celebrating a new beginning after receiving the keys to newly constructed homes in Nazlini and Low Mountain.

Funded through the Navajo Nation's American Rescue Plan Act allocation, the 1,344-square-foot homes include utilities and appliances and are part of a larger effort to address housing challenges facing Navajo veterans.

ABC15 heard from Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, who says the 24th Navajo Nation Council dedicated $50 million in ARPA funding for veteran housing, helping expand access to safe, permanent homes across the reservation.

The homes are being built by BITCO Corporation, which is working to deliver a total of 80 homes for Navajo veterans.

Curley says the investment is already changing lives, including one veteran in Nazlini who had been living out of his vehicle while supporting his three children before receiving a home.