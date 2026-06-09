Phoenix Mercury fans can save on home game tickets with limited-time, no-fee offer

PHOENIX — Fans hoping to catch a Phoenix Mercury home game this summer have a chance to save money, but the limited-time offer ends June 10, 2026.

Ticketmaster is waiving fees on tickets to the remaining Mercury home games, including the team’s Ring of Honor celebration for Diana Taurasi on Aug. 16, one of the most accomplished players in professional basketball history.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley talked with the team president, Vince Kozar, who says Diana Taurasi helped build the Arizona franchise.

“We wouldn’t be here without her,” Kozar said.

“For someone who never wanted the spotlight, who was all about team her entire career, to have an entire weekend that’s just about her, putting her number in the rafters and celebrating everything she did, we couldn’t be more excited about that, and she couldn’t be more deserving.”

The offer also applies to Saturday’s home game against Los Angeles, which is Family Night. Fans who purchase two tickets to that game will also receive a $20 voucher to use at the concession stand.

The deadline to purchase these money-saving tickets is Wednesday, June 10. Fans should review the details of this offer and ticket availability before completing a purchase.