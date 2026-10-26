Phoenix police to increase patrols on Halloween as crashes and DUIs continue across the Valley

PHOENIX — With Halloween just days away and crashes and DUIs reported across the Valley daily, Phoenix police say they’ll be out in full force.

Officers plan to increase patrols and keep a visible presence in neighborhoods to cut down on impaired driving and speeding, especially with more families and kids expected on foot.

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According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 201 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes on Halloween night from 2019 to 2024.

Watch the video above to see what Sgt. Sheree Lee with Phoenix police says is the best way to keep you and your children safe on Halloween night.