Phoenix homelessness count shows more people sheltered, fewer on streets in 2026

PHOENIX — More than half of the people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix are now in sheltered situations, according to results now released from the 2026 Point-in-Time (PIT) Homelessness Count, which was conducted on January 27, 2026.

The count shows 55% of people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix were sheltered on the day of the count — a 15% increase from 2025. The unsheltered population dropped nearly 13%. Across Maricopa County, the total count of people experiencing homelessness was flat, decreasing by just 8 people from 9,734 in 2025 to 9,726 in 2026.

In Phoenix, the number of sheltered individuals rose from 3,514 in 2025 to 4,041 in 2026 — an increase of 527 people. The unsheltered population fell from 3,541 to 3,093, a drop of 448 people. Phoenix's total count increased by only 60 people, from 7,275 to 7,335.

"When we see more people coming indoors, we're talking about individuals and families who now have a safe place to rest, connect with services, and begin rebuilding their stability," Rachel Milne, Phoenix’s Director of the Office of Homeless Solutions, said.

Milne said MAG and the city collect their own monthly data and that both data sets show more shelter capacity being used now than in 2025.

"Both data sets show we have more shelter capacity now than we did last year, more indoor places for individuals to go to be in a safe place," Milne said. "Our teams at the city and our partners — we are out there every day. Outreach teams are working with individuals, making connections, helping people find resources."

Milne said the city's longer-term goal is to reduce the overall number of people experiencing homelessness through prevention and housing programs.

"We want to see the overall number of people experiencing homelessness in our community go down, and we plan on doing that at the city through prevention programs and housing programs — trying to stop people from even having to experience this episode of homelessness, and once they do, helping them get into housing as quickly as possible," Milne said.

Countywide, 5,159 individuals were in shelters and 4,567 were in unsheltered situations. The count identified 611 families comprising 2,103 individuals, with 556 families in shelters and 55 in unsheltered situations. The largest growth by age was among children under 18, up 15%, and adults over 65, up 13%. The count also identified 500 unaccompanied youth — people age 24 and younger experiencing homelessness without a parent or guardian — in Maricopa County. A separate statewide effort to count youth experiencing homelessness was also conducted this spring, with results expected later in 2026.

The sheltered count does not include 201 people staying at Phoenix's Safe Outdoor Space (SOS). Per U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines, those individuals are included in the unsheltered count. The City of Phoenix disputes that classification, arguing that the wraparound services provided at the SOS — including 3 meals each day, restrooms, showers, laundry and medical services, case management, and housing navigation — mean residents should not be counted as unsheltered. During the 2025 count, 220 people were at the SOS.

"We count those as shelter beds in the city of Phoenix," Milne said.

On Tuesday, VEN Centers partnered with Terros Health, Sonoran Prevention Works, and the Sheraton to offer free Hepatitis C testing, food, and clothing giveaways for the homeless community. Gavin Ferguson, a provider with VEN Centers, said awareness of the disease among people experiencing homelessness is a significant challenge.

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"There's a good 50% of people who are unaware they have this diagnosis," Ferguson said. "That shows them that we're here and we care, and by establishing that relationship with them, then they start to realize we do care, we can provide these services, and we treat them like humans,"

For people like Cobralena McInnis, who is experiencing homelessness, the outreach and services make a tangible difference. She spoke to ABC15 while using the clothes giveaway.

"I'm grateful for it because I get an income once a month and it's hard," McInnis said. "It's great they reach out to us homeless like this because people look down at this — being out here on the streets and stuff, we get judged. I just try to stay humble and remember I've got God on my side," McInnis said.

McInnis said she is working toward getting housing and is looking forward to what comes next.

"They're working on it, they really are — they're working on it. It's still a struggle, but it has gotten a lot better," McInnis said. "It's almost coming to an end, though. I'm getting housing, getting help with housing and stuff. I'm just looking forward to that day where I don't have to sleep outside anymore."

Phoenix says the 2026 PIT Count results align with the Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness adopted by the Phoenix City Council in February 2026. The plan outlines long-term strategies to prevent and reduce homelessness by 2029, with five key focus areas developed from feedback from residents, service providers, and community partners. It builds on the city's investment in more than 1,200 new shelter beds, the creation of the Safe Outdoor Space, and expanded outreach and crisis response capacity since the Office of Homeless Solutions launched in 2022. An additional 100 shelter beds are currently under construction.

The PIT Count is coordinated annually by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) on behalf of the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care (CoC). It uses volunteer teams including city, county, and state representatives; community and faith-based organizations; businesses; and members of the public. Results are used in the region's consolidated application to HUD for grant funding to support homeless assistance programs.

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