Point-in-time count happening Tuesday, highlighting Valley's homelessness issue

PHOENIX — Tuesday marks Maricopa County's annual Point in Time Count, a federally mandated survey to assess the number of people experiencing homelessness.

The count, which is taking place across the county, aims to provide a snapshot of homelessness by gathering data from both those living on the streets and those staying in shelters.

Volunteers participate in the effort, reaching out to individuals to understand their situations and needs.

The Point in Time Count provides crucial data that helps shape local policies and support services for individuals experiencing homelessness, and also helps federal officials determine the amount of funding certain programs receive.

In 2025, 9,734 people were experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County, up from 9,435 in 2024.