Three people ejected during crash on I-17 near Black Canyon City

Three people have been injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of the Valley.

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) say three people were ejected in the crash at milepost 248, just north of Black Canyon City.

DPS says two people have been taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The extent of the third person's injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is blocking the northbound lanes. It's unclear how long the lanes will be blocked.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.