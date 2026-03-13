PHOENIX — Representative Yassamin Ansari is set to discuss her visit to the Florence Correctional Center, where a Haitian immigrant with a tooth infection died in custody.

Watch the discussion in the video player below:

Rep. Ansari discusses visit to Florence Correctional Center following death of immigrant

Emmanuel Damas, 56, died March 2 after being in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since September 2025.

The family says his tooth infection spread, which caused him to become septic.

ICE told ABC15 that Damas was arrested in Boston on criminal charges for assault and battery. He was then transferred to ICE custody and moved to the Florence Correctional Center.

In a statement, ICE said that he was given a medical screening upon arrival in Florence in September, and no serious medical issues were discovered.

The family blames ICE for Damas' death, saying they did not treat him in a timely manner. However, ICE says he was taken to the hospital as soon as he reported shortness of breath on February 19.

At the hospital, Damas was quickly transferred to the ICU and was there when he passed away.

Damas came to the U.S. in February 2024 through a program under the Biden administration.