Tohono Chul offers peaceful escape into the Sonoran Desert in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — Nestled on the northwest side of Tucson, Tohono Chul offers visitors a chance to experience the beauty and tranquility of the Sonoran Desert through winding garden paths, native plants and scenic desert trails.

The 49-acre botanical garden and cultural destination features a mix of cultivated gardens and preserved desert landscape designed to showcase Southern Arizona’s unique environment.

“Tohono Chul is a 49-acre paradise,” said Jamie Maslyn Larson, president and CEO of Tohono Chul. “It’s an oasis in the heart of Tucson.”

Zack Perry

About 32 acres of the property remain untouched Sonoran Desert, giving visitors a glimpse of the region’s natural landscape while still providing shaded walkways, gathering spaces and art installations throughout the grounds.

Visitors can explore flowering desert plants, towering saguaro cacti and quiet trails that wind through the preserve, creating what many describe as a peaceful retreat from city life.

Zack Perry

“It is absolutely a representation of the Greater Sonoran Desert,” said volunteer Barb Carolus. “It’s quiet. It’s a very special place. We call it Desert Bliss.”

The gardens also feature galleries, dining options and community events centered around desert culture and conservation.

Tohono Chul recently unveiled a large new mural celebrating the Sonoran Desert at night, adding another artistic centerpiece to the Tucson attraction.

Zack Perry

Tohono Chul is located at 7366 N Paseo Del Norte, Tucson. Admission is $20.

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