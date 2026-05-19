WATCH: Avondale teacher's 'Pamper Party' ensures every student feels special for a big milestone

AVONDALE, AZ — An Avondale teacher is making sure every student feels special before one of the biggest milestones of middle school.

Four years ago, Littleton STEM Academy teacher Arizona Nguyen noticed some students couldn’t afford hair, nails, and other extras often tied to promotion celebrations. So, she created the school’s “8th Grade Promotion Pamper Party.”

Now in its fourth year, local stylists, makeup artists, and volunteers transform the campus into a full-service celebration, providing free hair styling, makeup, nail services, and breakfast for graduating students and their families.

In the video player above, take a look inside the early-morning transformation and see how a community is coming together to boost confidence and celebrate students as they prepare for high school.