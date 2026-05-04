Phoenix Fire paramedic indicted on drug charges after allegedly stealing fentanyl from department

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Fire Department paramedic has been indicted on charges of illegally obtaining narcotic drugs after 20 vials of fentanyl went missing from two Phoenix fire stations.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office indicted Anthony Amplo on one count of obtaining narcotic drugs illegally.

According to court records, Amplo, a paramedic with the Phoenix Fire Department, had access to the department's medication vending machines, which are used to restock drugs administered to patients during treatment.

The proper restocking process requires a primary paramedic and a witness paramedic to each enter their personal identification number, along with an incident number documenting when and why the medication was used.

That incident number can then be cross-referenced with the department's run sheet to verify patient treatment.

Records indicate between Aug. 16, 2025, and Aug. 26, 2025, Amplo allegedly used another firefighter's PIN to vend 20 fentanyl vials from machines at two separate Phoenix fire stations.

The firefighter whose PIN was used was either not working at the time of the vend or was stationed at a different location. That firefighter denied giving permission for his information to be used, according to court records.

None of the 20 vends included an incident number, and no documentation exists showing fentanyl was administered to a patient during those transactions. The whereabouts of the 20 vials remain unknown, according to court records.

Amplo was charged with obtaining narcotic drugs by fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department tell ABC15 Amplo is no longer employed by the City of Phoenix or the Phoenix Fire Department.

Amplo is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Friday, May 8.

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