Phoenix adopts plan for development, public spaces along Rio Salado 

PHOENIX — City leaders adopted a plan to transform 20 miles of South Phoenix along the Rio Salado.



The plan, called RIO PHX, is a roadmap for housing, development, parks, and future investment.



There are four catalyst sites identified where the city wants growth over the next few decades.



The first is at 7th Ave, identified for mixed use.



The second site is owned by the city, along Central Ave, and is envisioned as a gateway to South Phoenix with commercial businesses and community spaces.



A future recreation area could sit at the third catalyst site at 16th Street. The final mixed-use site identified in the plan is along 24th Street.

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