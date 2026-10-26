Sprouts opening three Arizona stores in coming weeks

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) has three new stores opening in its home state in the coming weeks.

The specialty grocer, which recently opened its new headquarters campus in north Phoenix, has set opening dates for its three newest stores in Arizona — bringing its total footprint in the Grand Canyon State to 54 locations.

On Oct. 30, Sprouts is set to open new stores in Scottsdale and Tucson. The Scottsdale location will be going in at 1490 N. Scottsdale Road, on the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and SkySong Blvd. in south Scottsdale. The Tucson store is opening in the master-planned suburban community of Rita Ranch.

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