Roka Akor signs lease for second Arizona location in Gilbert

Roka Akor, one of the Valley’s most celebrated elevated Japanese restaurants, is preparing to open its second location in Gilbert.

The restaurant, which has operated in Scottsdale near Indian Bend and Scottsdale roads for nearly two decades, has signed a lease to open at Northside at SanTan Village, the high-end retail and restaurant component of Okland Capital and San Tan Development Group’s Northside mixed-use development in Gilbert.

Roka Akor offers a menu cooked on an authentic Japanese robata grill as well as a celebrate sushi program. It has agreed to open in Gilbert in a 4,336-square-foot restaurant that has a 1,000-square-foot patio.

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