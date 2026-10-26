WATCH: Queen Creek mom, 51, sets weightlifting world record

Jenny Clouse didn’t set out to become a world champion. At 39, she was simply trying something new after a few friends convinced her to take an Olympic weightlifting class at Mesa Community College.

Three months later, she was hooked.

Clouse began training at Performance One Advanced Training in Mesa, and that new hobby turned into a record-breaking pursuit. Now 51, the Queen Creek mom of four has won 11 national titles and two world titles in her age and weight class.

Last month, she added another milestone in Greece, lifting 171 pounds in the snatch — the heaviest lift ever recorded in official international competition by a woman age 50 or older, at any body weight.

Her coach says Clouse combines natural athletic ability with a commitment to mastering her technique and continually improving.

For Clouse, the journey has been about more than medals. Weightlifting has taken her around the world and shown her what can happen when you’re willing to step outside your comfort zone.

She hopes her story encourages others to try something new, no matter their age. You might discover a talent you never knew you had — and a whole new direction for your life.

Watch the full story in the video player above.