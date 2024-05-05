New owner takes over at Old Station Sub Shop in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — Debbie and Joe Faillace say they've been ready to sell their restaurant, Old Station Sub Shop, and retire for years.

"We had the Zone which popped up. So anyone that was interested in purchasing the business just drove right on by," Debbie said.

But after a court order forced the City of Phoenix to clean up the homeless encampment, several buyers expressed interest in taking over.

Eventually, the Faillaces chose Bill Ellis who recounted a conversation with his brother to ABC15.

"You want to buy a sub shop? And I said, 'Yeah, let’s buy a sub shop,'" Ellis said. His brother works at the State Capitol and has eaten lunch at the sub shop for years.

"We wanted the right fit for our business. We didn't want just a random person coming in because we’ve been here 38 years and we want our customers still to be taken care of," Debbie said.

Even in just a few days as the boss, Ellis now has a sub tattooed on his forearm and says he’s already learned a lot.

"Just how much this place means to people," Ellis told ABC15. "That’s what makes me proud to buy it and keep it going because it is literally a part of people’s life, they have to come in and get a sandwich at least once a week."

He recognizes how much history and soul is already in the building and says he doesn’t plan to reinvent the wheel.

"The road’s paved. All I’ve got to do is keep driving," Ellis said.

"It's a great ending, we’re excited," said Debbie, who plans to spend more time with Joe at their home in Prescott in retirement.

"38 years and it's a happy ending. We’re happy I get to be with my sweetie!"