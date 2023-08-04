Phoenix restaurant owner calls the Zone cleanup in his area ‘wonderful’

The latest effort to clean up the homeless encampment known as the Zone in downtown Phoenix had a direct impact on a familiar voice to those who listen to KTAR 92.3 FM.

“I guess being on so much and having so much media on my restaurant, they finally cleaned up my street, which is wonderful,” Old Station Subs Shop owner Joe Faillace told The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.

For Faillace, months of bitterness are starting to evaporate as change appears to be on the horizon for him and his neighbors.

“A lot of the women have been telling me they feel a lot safer and they’re just happy to come back in,” Faillace said. “I’m happy they are starting to clean it up.”

