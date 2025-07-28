Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dead after car crashes into central Phoenix business, catching building on fire

It happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday
PHOENIX — One person is dead after a car crashed into a central Phoenix business Sunday night, catching the building on fire.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 10 p.m. for a reported crash into a business.

As officers were heading to the scene, they learned a fire had ignited near the crash, and the building had caught fire.

Phoenix firefighters put out the fire and checked the vehicle for anyone inside.

Police say one person was located in the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this point.

What led up to the crash and fire remains under investigation.

