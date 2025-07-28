Man seriously hurt after being hit by a light rail train in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a light rail train Sunday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the light rail tracks along 19th Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road around 9:15 p.m. for reports of an accident involving light rail.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man had been struck by a light rail train.

He was rushed to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," according to fire officials.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

