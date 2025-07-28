Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man seriously hurt after being hit by a light rail train in central Phoenix

It happened along 19th Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a light rail train Sunday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the light rail tracks along 19th Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road around 9:15 p.m. for reports of an accident involving light rail.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man had been struck by a light rail train.

He was rushed to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," according to fire officials.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen