WATCH: Phoenix firefighters who helped in Texas flood efforts return home

PHOENIX — Members of Arizona Task Force 1 who have been helping with rescue efforts in Central Texas returned home Sunday afternoon.

The task force spent almost three weeks in Texas following the tragic flash flooding that left over 100 people dead.

During their mission, the team searched thousands of acres and miles of riverbanks to locate missing individuals, according to Phoenix fire officials.

ABC15 was there as the 49-member team returned to Phoenix.