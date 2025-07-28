Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Phoenix firefighters who helped in Texas flood efforts return home

Arizona Task Force 1 was in central Texas for almost three weeks helping with rescue and recovery efforts
Members of Arizona Task Force 1 who have been helping with rescue efforts in Central Texas returned home Sunday afternoon.
PHOENIX — Members of Arizona Task Force 1 who have been helping with rescue efforts in Central Texas returned home Sunday afternoon.

The task force spent almost three weeks in Texas following the tragic flash flooding that left over 100 people dead.

During their mission, the team searched thousands of acres and miles of riverbanks to locate missing individuals, according to Phoenix fire officials.

ABC15 was there as the 49-member team returned to Phoenix. Watch the first responders reunite with their families in the player above.

