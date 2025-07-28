Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Deadly shooting under investigation near Burton Barr Library in central Phoenix

It happened Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. just south of the library
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was shot near Burton Barr Library in central Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near the library on Central Avenue just south of McDowell Road just after 2 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the library.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

By Sunday evening, police said the man had died from his injuries.

The shooting was not at the library. Police say the man walked to the library after he was shot.

No information has been released about any possible suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen