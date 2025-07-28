Deadly shooting under investigation near Burton Barr Library in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was shot near Burton Barr Library in central Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near the library on Central Avenue just south of McDowell Road just after 2 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the library.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

By Sunday evening, police said the man had died from his injuries.

The shooting was not at the library. Police say the man walked to the library after he was shot.

No information has been released about any possible suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.