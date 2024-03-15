Long-standing downtown Phoenix sub shop up for sale

PHOENIX — After years of back and forth, a longstanding downtown Phoenix sandwich shop is ready to change hands.

The Old Station Subs Shop, near 13th Avenue and Jefferson Street, has been in business with the same owners for nearly four decades.

They've had purchase offers and considered selling in the past, but it was never the right time — until now.

ABC15 talked with the shop owners on Friday, who say they're selling the business at a low price, hoping someone else will come in and continue operations.

“It’s a very exciting time. Joe and I wish we were younger so we could hang on, but it’s just not in our timeline,” Debbie Faillace said sitting next to her husband, Joe.

Joe told ABC15 he’s been in the restaurant business since he was 15 years old. In just a few weeks, he’ll be turning 71, ready to move on to the next chapter.

“I was washing dishes for my dad,” he said about when he started out. “Once you get in the kitchen, it isn’t easy to get out.”

A little more than 39 years ago, they opened up shop, which eventually found itself located in what was known as 'The Zone,' meaning it has seen its share of struggles. Joe said they wanted to sell years ago but couldn’t because of the homeless encampments.

As 'The Zone' grew, customers often stayed away, thinking it wasn't safe.

But now, the lunchtime crowd is back and the owners believe the future is bright for whoever takes over.

“I guess being on so much and having so much media on my restaurant, they finally cleaned up my street, which is wonderful,” Joe said last year after city leaders ordered the clean-up of 'The Zone.'

Despite the business being for sale, it is still open during normal hours and is expected to continue at least until it's sold and they’ll help the new owners transition.

“Thanks for all the support. Unbelievable,” Joe said, adding that it was a lot of the state workers, construction workers and other who have supported them for years. “They’ve been a blessing to us and if it wasn’t for them, we would not still be here.”

“It’s a happy ending,” Debbie added.