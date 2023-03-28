Judge orders City of Phoenix to clean up homeless encampment known as 'The Zone'

PHOENIX — A judge is ordering the City of Phoenix to clean up a homeless encampment known as the Zone.

The Zone includes about 10 blocks surrounding the Human Services Campus at 12th Avenue and Madison Street.

According to the city, as many as 1,000 people have been living in the streets near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

RELATED: The Zone: More legal drama as Phoenix prepares for new homeless camp cleanups

Last year, business and property owners sued the city over the conditions.

In August of 2022, the plaintiffs told ABC15 that the goal of the lawsuit is to force city officials to enforce the law, relocate the people in the tents, and clean up the area.

“It doesn't matter that it's hard; it doesn't matter that it might cost money,” said Ilan Wurman, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “It doesn't matter that it might require the city of Phoenix to do things that they don't otherwise want to do. A nuisance is a nuisance, and the law says that it must be abated.”

RELATED: Lawsuit aims to force Phoenix homeless camp abatement

A judge issued a preliminary order Monday, that states the city must maintain the public property in the area such as sidewalks and the right of way, and must be free of tents and similar structures.

The documents also mention biohazardous materials must be removed such as human waste and drug needles.

The judge ruled that the city must devise a plan to comply and show results by July 10.

RELATED: The Zone: Why Phoenix’s biggest homeless camp is growing

