The Zone: More legal drama as Phoenix prepares for new homeless camp cleanups

Business and property owners are suing Phoenix over 'the Zone' homeless encampment are now asking a judge to put their case on hold.

In a Maricopa County court filing, the plaintiffs said they want to give a federal judge an opportunity to first rule on claims of civil rights violations occurring during encampment cleanup sweeps.

The federal lawsuit was filed last week, the ACLU asked for a judge to bar the sweeps to prevent unconstitutional seizures of personal property, alleged cruel and unusual punishment, and depriving unhoused people of their belongings without due process.

The business and property owners filed their lawsuit in August.

They sought to declare 'the Zone' a public nuisance and force the city to address the homelessness crisis that brings garbage, crime, and drugs into their neighborhood.

"The Zone" is generally considered the area between 7th and 13th avenues and south of Jefferson Street to Jackson Street. Up to 1,000 people experiencing homelessness have been camping in this part of central Phoenix for years.

Phoenix filed court paperwork Tuesday, saying the lawsuits don't conflict and both should continue.

City officials also tell ABC15 that modified cleanup sweeps will resume on December 16th.

Changes include providing staff to help people needing to temporarily move their possessions and new rules for determining what property has been abandoned.