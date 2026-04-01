Low vision clinic in Phoenix helps people of all ages hold on to independence

PHOENIX — If someone you love is losing their vision, a clinic in North Central Phoenix is helping people of all ages hold on to their independence.

The Foundation for Blind Children is home to the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Low Vision Clinic. It's a specialized optometry clinic that serves children and adults experiencing vision loss.

The clinic works in partnership with Dr. Carlos Grandela and the ViewFinder Low Vision Resource Center.

The goal is to help people maximize the vision they still have when conventional lenses, surgery, or other interventions are no longer enough.

That support can look different for every patient.

Some may need specialized glasses, magnifiers, telescopic systems, customized tints, or electronic adaptive aids. Others may need help learning how to use those tools in everyday life so they can stay safe, connected, and as independent as possible.

Foundation for Blind Children CEO Jared Kittelson says that is what makes this clinic different.

“The biggest difference between a low vision clinic and others is, once you get that eye exam, our specialist will get you set up with technology so that you can maintain that independence,” Kittelson said.

The clinic is open to the public and serves people across a wide age range, from young children to older adults.

Low vision is a term used to describe someone whose functional vision is not fully corrected with conventional lenses. It can range from visual impairment to legal blindness and may affect a person’s ability to perform daily tasks and live independently.

Vision loss can be caused by a number of conditions, including macular degeneration, diabetes, stroke, glaucoma, cataracts, head injury, premature birth, albinism, optic atrophy, and corneal disease.

The vision rehabilitation process begins with an exam and a personalized treatment plan based on each patient’s specific needs. That can include a personal interview, an assessment of eye health, evaluation, and training with optical aids.

The Foundation for Blind Children says the goal of that evaluation is to increase independence and help improve day-to-day function at home, at school, and at work.

April is Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month, a reminder not to put off eye exams and not to ignore changes in vision.

For families in the Valley looking for help, this clinic offers more than an exam. It offers practical tools, personalized support, and a pathway to greater confidence and independence.

For more information about the Low Vision Clinic or to schedule an appointment, call 602-337-8257.