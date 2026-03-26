MCAO 'very concerned about' child murder trial amid Goodyear evidence issues

GOODYEAR, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and City of Goodyear are publicly addressing growing concerns with police evidence that has put a child murder trial and possibly other cases in jeopardy.

The ABC15 Investigators first reported that the trial of Lisa and Germayne Cunningham was suspended indefinitely, because Goodyear police cannot prove the chain of custody for evidence going back years.

GYPD launched an independent investigation and external review after concerns were identified in a 2017 homicide case ahead of court proceedings.



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No further comment will be provided during ongoing judicial proceedings. pic.twitter.com/ChIZ6Stuls — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) March 25, 2026

On Wednesday, the Goodyear Police Department released its first public statement regarding its handling of evidence.

It said the agency, beginning in April, is bringing in an "external firm" to review their property and evidence unit and recommend fixes.

"The Goodyear Police Department will continue to cooperate fully with all investigative and review processes and remains committed to transparency while safeguarding the integrity of the judicial system," the statement read in part.

At a press conference, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she appreciated "the gravity of the situation", adding her office is "very concerned" about the Cunningham case.

ABC15 asked Mitchell how many other cases could be impacted.

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"I can't give you an exact number, but what I can tell you is that we've made the necessary notifications not only within our office but also to the defense bar as well," said Mitchell.

As the chaos in court continues, the Cunninghams were released on electronic monitoring.

ABC15 asked Mitchell about these issues, and the trial already lasting for six months, if there's a chance her office will plead out the case.

"Obviously, it's a very serious case involving a seven-year-old girl, and I want to respect that," said Mitchell. "I want to be cautious about what I say, so I'm going to let that play out in court."

A big evidentiary hearing for the Cunningham case has yet to be set. The parties are supposed to meet again later this week.

If you know about a case being impacted by the Goodyear police evidence issues, please contact ABC15 Investigators Dave Biscobing at DBiscobing@abc15.com, and Ashley Holden at ashley.holden@abc15.com.