Former Liberty H.S. wrestlers allege hazing in lawsuits 

PEORIA, AZ — Two former wrestlers from Liberty High School have filed lawsuits claiming the Peoria Unified School District and their former coach were negligent in protecting the athletes from sexual contact and assault.

Rex and Ryder Fortenberry, who first told their stories to ABC15 last year, detailed instances from 2022 to 2024 in the lawsuits.

According to the legal claims, teammates inappropriately touched the brothers, and the Fortenberrys' attorney says the behavior continued openly and undeterred by coaches.

Earlier this week, the Peoria Police Department announced it closed its criminal investigation without recommending charges against anyone.

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Liberty High School has one of the top-ranked high school wrestling programs in the state.

When contacted for comment, a school district spokesperson told ABC15 they had not yet been served with the lawsuit.

Peoria Unified School District previously completed its own investigation into the hazing allegations. Liberty's head wrestling coach, Eric Brenton, had been put on administrative leave, but he was reinstated earlier this year.

The district also said administrators improved the supervision of wrestlers.