Families: Police close Liberty H.S. hazing case without pursuing charges

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are closing their investigation into the Liberty High School wrestling program, according to families of former wrestlers who say police recently informed them no criminal charges were recommended.

Former students and their parents went public in August 2025 with allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct among wrestlers at Liberty High School.

The wrestling families accused the Peoria Unified School District of failing to complete a thorough and transparent investigation in 2024 after initial reports and videos surfaced.

The Peoria Police Department, which also investigated in 2024, reopened its criminal investigation last August. A police spokesperson said someone had come forward asking to talk to the Special Victims Unit, which influenced the decision to take another look at the accusations.

On Tuesday, Peoria police declined to comment about the outcome of the 10-month investigation, saying not all affected families have been notified.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Peoria police had provided an update on the investigation, and an attorney had looked at evidence in the case.

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However, it is up to the police to determine if there's probable cause to submit a case for prosecutorial review, according to an MCAO spokesperson, who added the office has not received a submittal in the Liberty hazing case.

Last August, when PUSD administrators reopened their investigation , the school district put Liberty's head wrestling coach, Eric Brenton, on administrative leave.

Supporters attended school board meetings and wrote emails to urge the district to reinstate Brenton. The board approved his return to teaching and coaching in January.

In February, Liberty's wrestling team placed third in the state tournament.

After concluding its investigation this spring, the district did not disclose findings and said no public records existed. It is unclear who was interviewed, what evidence was reviewed, if any allegations were substantiated, and whether any school policy was broken.

Five former wrestlers have filed notices of claim, precursors to lawsuits. Their claims allege the coach and district were negligent in their duty to protect students from hazing.

Peoria Unified School District previously told ABC15 that it takes all allegations of student harm very seriously.

The district also took steps to improve oversight, including additional cameras in Liberty's wrestling room, increased supervision, and greater involvement from the athletic director.