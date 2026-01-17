Liberty H.S. wrestling coach reinstated after hazing investigation

PEORIA, AZ — The Peoria Unified School District has taken Liberty High School wrestling coach Eric Brenton off administrative leave.

Brenton can now return to teaching and coaching, according to an email sent by the district superintendent to families on Friday.

The coach, who also teaches history, had been on paid leave since August after the district reopened an investigation into hazing allegations within the highly ranked wrestling program.

The Peoria Police Department said its investigators had also reopened a criminal probe in August, after closing the initial case a year prior.

Some former wrestlers said some of the hazing involved inappropriate sexualized activity between athletes.

Several wrestlers have filed notices of claim, precursors to lawsuits, against the coach and the school district, claiming they were negligent in their duty to protect students from hazing.

According to the superintendent's emailed letter, district officials heard the "comments and concerns from the Liberty wrestling community about the length of time it has taken to resolve this matter," and the district's four-month internal investigation is nearing completion.

The superintendent encouraged families to give Brenton a "warm welcome."

When ABC15 previously reached out to Brenton, he deferred comment about wrestling misconduct to a school district spokesperson.