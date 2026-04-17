Detectives still 'diligently' investigating disappearance of Isabella Comas

AVONDALE, AZ — It's been over three months since Isabella Comas disappeared, and still the 21-year-old has not been found.

Comas was last seen leaving a friend's home in Avondale back in January. Days later, her car was found dumped in Phoenix with a "substantial" amount of blood inside.

Other items of evidence, including Comas' cell phone, were found in different areas of the Valley.

ABC15 was previously told the only person of interest in the case was 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez. Police believe he can be seen in pictures from the Globe area, driving Comas' car hours after she was last seen.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car in January.

In March, he bonded out of custody and is required to have electronic monitoring as the case moves through court.

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Our team of investigators has covered Comas' disappearance extensively, even sitting down with police and Comas' family. The interviews were featured in two episodes of our streaming series Arizona Crime Uncovered.

This month, police told our team that there have been no new charges submitted involving Rodriguez.

"Our Detectives continue to work diligently on this investigation," said Officer Daniel Benavidez in an email. "There have been no new charges submitted on Mr. Rodriguez. Although our Detectives continue to work on this case, I am unable to share updates with you. It is important to us that we do not share on work that is not yet completed. Our continued message to the community is appreciation for their attentive and caring eye. If your audience sees or knows something about Ms. Comas’ location, please ask them to give us a call."