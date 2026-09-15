How conservation issues are key for Latino communities

PHOENIX — The Sierra Club and a coalition of Latino groups got together at a Phoenix coffee shop on Tuesday morning to talk about conservation issues facing Latino communities.

The cafecito at Tres Leche Cafe was part of Latinx/é Conservation Week, organized by Chispa AZ, the Sierra Club and a coalition of other groups during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Our Latinidad has been deeply rooted in conservation issues,” said Ana Gorla of the Sierra Club. “It just always looked different.”

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Latinos have always cared for the land, Gorla said.

"We come from these people that are very much connected to nature,” she said. “You know, a lot of our indigenous roots are honoring the sun and the moon and nature.”

And recycling is common in Latino households, Gorla added.

“Like we've always had that joke, you know, where it's like, ‘Oh, I'm going in the fridge to look for ice cream, but there's beans in there because my nana’s recycling these containers,” she said.

Attendees talked about issues such as how the Trump administration’s proposed repeal of the Roadless Rule, a conservation rule that protects natural land from roads and logging, could affect the Salt River.

“People had questions about some of the wildlife that's going to be impacted at the river,” Gorla said.

The coffee meetup is one of 10 events planned for Latinx/é Conservation Week, including gardening and kayaking. A full list of events can be found on Chispa AZ’s website.

“Our communities are allowed to take space outdoors,” Gorla said. “We're part of nature, and we're part of the conservation movement, too.”