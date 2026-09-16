Arizona sales tax rates explained: What you pay depends on where and what you buy

Sales tax in Arizona isn't a single number — it's a stack of rates that vary by state, county, and city, and can shift depending on what you're buying.

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Arizona's base state sales tax rate is 5.6% on every retail transaction. From there, county rates are added on top, ranging from 0.5% in Pima, Apache, and Greenlee counties to 1.3% in Coconino County. Maricopa County, home to most of the state's population, adds 0.7%.

City rates vary the most widely. Chandler sits at 1.5%, while South Tucson charges 5%. In the Valley, 12 cities charge over 3%, while 8 charge 2% or less.

Sales taxes generally run higher in rural areas. Kearny, Mammoth, Superior, and Florence all top 10% when all layers are combined. Inside the metro area, Guadalupe holds that distinction.

Among larger cities, shoppers pay the most in Buckeye, Carefree, Cave Creek, and El Mirage. Chandler is the only large city under 8%, though Scottsdale, Tempe, and Peoria are close behind.

If Tempe raises its rate by half a percentage point, it would become the highest in the near East Valley — higher than every city it borders, except Guadalupe.

Rates can also shift by purchase category. In Phoenix, most retail purchases and restaurant transactions run 9.1%. Hotels and short-term rentals jump to 13%. Rental cars and utilities sit at 11%. Marijuana carries the highest rate by far, at 25.1%.

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