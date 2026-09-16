Phoenix mom accused of smuggling meth into Arizona prison to visit her daughter

A Phoenix mother is accused of smuggling methamphetamine into an Arizona state prison to visit her incarcerated daughter, according to court documents.

Dorothy Terrell, 60, of Phoenix, was arrested Sept. 13, 2026, at the Arizona State Prison Complex Perryville in Goodyear and faces five felony charges, including money laundering, transportation of dangerous drugs, conspiracy, and taking contraband into a correctional facility.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, detectives with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry's Office of Inspector General were tipped off to a possible drug smuggling attempt after prison staff reviewed recorded phone calls between Terrell and her daughter, Perryville inmate McKayla Terrell.

In one recorded call, Dorothy Terrell allegedly said she was afraid to insert a package inside of her body and was not able to remove it. She also told her daughter it was acceptable to package the contraband double, according to the probable cause statement.

Dorothy Terrell had scheduled a visit with her daughter on Sept. 13, 2026. When she arrived at the prison, court records say prison staff found a cigarette containing marijuana on her person during the initial screening process. She was detained by detectives after clearing a second security checkpoint.

After being read her Miranda rights, Dorothy Terrell admitted to detectives that she had a package concealed inside her body containing methamphetamine, according to court documents. She was then escorted to a nearby restroom by female corrections personnel, where she allegedly produced a medium-sized package wrapped in what appeared to be a blue latex glove.

Dorothy Terrell also allegedly admitted to detectives that she had previously smuggled marijuana into the prison on Aug. 30, 2026, during an earlier visit with her daughter. She told detectives she received approximately $400 in deposits in exchange for the marijuana she smuggled in on that date.

Court records show Dorothy Terrell was previously an inmate with ADCRR and has prior arrests and convictions including aggravated DUI, drug paraphernalia, forgery, and a dangerous drug violation. Records also indicate she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the Sept. 13 offense.