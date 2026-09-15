Two semis overturn on Phoenix I-10 overpass, closing intersection

PHOENIX — Two semis collided on the Interstate 10 overpass at University Drive in Phoenix just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A concrete pump truck was partially dangling off the westbound overpass. A second semi, carrying ceramic floor tiles, rolled over into a traffic light post. A pickup truck was also involved and sustained front-end damage.

Phoenix police said no one was seriously injured.

Dustin Foote, who was on scene helping provide equipment for cleanup, said he heard from some involved in the crash about what may have happened.

"We heard a truck lost their brakes, blew through a light, it hit another diesel truck involved in a very bad accident here," Foote said.

The official cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

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Beyond the cleanup and multiple towing jobs, crews also had to uninstall a traffic light the truck had hit, then reinstall it — adding to the length of the closure.

Foote has held a CDL license for more than a decade. He said crashes like this are a reminder to check brakes before getting behind the wheel.

"When a driver loses his brakes, there's not much you can do. That's why pre-trip inspections are very important. You want to check your brakes, make sure you airflow is good, you want to do a good pre-trip to avoid accidents and crashes like this," Foote said.

I-10 remains open. Drivers looking to avoid the intersection can consider using Broadway to reach 40th Street.

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