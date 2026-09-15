WATCH: Mesa teen's 3D-printed "Street Spork" is helping people experiencing homelessness

Most inventions start with a problem.

For Mesa teenager Jackson Huish, this one started with a conversation.

For the past five years, Jackson has volunteered with a Tempe nonprofit serving people experiencing homelessness. Along the way, he built friendships with many of the people he met and began hearing about a challenge most people never think about.

Disposable utensils break. They melt in the Arizona heat. They get lost. And replacing them isn't always easy.

Instead of simply listening, Jackson decided to do something about it.

Using the 3D printers in his home workshop, he designed a durable, reusable utensil with a built-in carabiner so it could clip onto a backpack or belongings. The people who inspired it eventually gave it a name: the "Street Spork."

After months of testing prototypes — including plenty of family dinners using early versions — Jackson started handing them out.

The response was immediate.

Today, hundreds of Street Sporks have been distributed throughout the Valley, with another 100 scheduled to be handed out later this month.

The invention has also gained attention far beyond Arizona, appearing at major international sustainability conferences as an example of reducing single-use plastic waste.

For Jackson, though, the project isn't really about engineering.

It's about listening to people, identifying a need and finding a way to help.

And it's a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful solutions aren't the most complicated — they're the ones that make everyday life a little easier.

ABC15's Cameron Polom introduces us to the teen inventor whose simple idea is making a big impact in the community. Watch the full story in the video player above.