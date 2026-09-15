Ten-year-old girl shot in Casa Grande as authorities search for persons of interest

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Authorities are searching for four persons of interest after a 10-year-old was shot in Casa Grande Monday night.

According to the Casa Grande Police Department, officers responded to a shooting near Casa Grande Avenue and McMurray Boulevard just before 7 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they located the scene in front of the Casa Grande Union High School District office.

Shortly after, officers were called to a nearby convenience store for a report of a 10-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The child was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. "Detectives believe these two incidents are related," the department said.

After obtaining surveillance video, detectives are asking for the public's help identifying four persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tyler Miller at (520) 840-2824 or TMiller@casagrandeaz.gov.