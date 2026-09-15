WHAT TO EXPECT: Flood Watch on Wednesday for heavy rain and flash flooding

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are making a big comeback this week, and Wednesday could bring heavy rain and flash flooding to the Valley!

A surge of Gulf moisture is moving back into Arizona today. A storm system to our north will give that moisture a lift, setting the stage for two days of rain and storms.

Storms will build over the high country this afternoon. Here in the Valley, there's a 40 percent chance of storms late this afternoon and evening, with chances going up after midnight. A strong storm or two could produce damaging winds.

Wednesday is the peak of this event, and it's now an ABC15 Weather Action Day. A Flood Watch is in effect from midnight tonight through 11 p.m. Wednesday for the Phoenix metro and much of southern Arizona, including Tucson, Casa Grande, Globe, and Safford.

Widespread showers and scattered storms are likely from sunrise to sunset, with a 50 percent chance in the Valley. Rain could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times, especially during the morning commute. The Valley could pick up a half inch to an inch of rain. The higher terrain north and east of Phoenix could see 1 to 1.5 inches, with isolated spots near 2 inches.

Watch out for flooded roads and washes, and never drive through flooded roadways.

Storms wind down Wednesday night. A few leftover storms are possible Thursday, mainly over the eastern high country, with a 30 percent chance in the Valley.

This round of rain could help put a dent in our rainfall deficit. In Phoenix, we are a little more than three-quarters of an inch below normal for this point in the monsoon.

The monsoon season officially runs until September 30th.