Glendale arena shatters single-day gross record as UFC draws 16,900 fans

Noche UFC, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Mexican Independence Day event, broke ticket sales record at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 12, in the first of seven major events coming to the Valley.

With ticket sales over $4.4 million, the UFC event not only surpassed Desert Diamond Arena’s single day gross record – which was previously held by a Drake concert on Sept. 5, 2023 – it claimed the title for UFC’s highest domestic fight night gate.

It was also UFC’s first event in the Glendale arena.

With more than 16,900 people in attendance, Nick Byer, general manager of Desert Diamond Arena for Legends Global, said it was “a landmark night for our arena,” as well as for the city of Glendale, which not only owns the arena but is a sponsor and partner of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, which brought the UFC event to the West Valley city.

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