Murphy Elementary School District alum returns to community to educate next generation

PHOENIX — Maydelis German is just weeks into her first year of teaching, but she already knows her job goes far beyond the classroom.

German teaches fourth grade at William R. Sullivan Elementary School in the Murphy Elementary School District, near 35th Avenue and Van Buren in Phoenix. She said she tries to teach her students more than just the required curriculum.

"I try to teach them both, what we are supposed to learn in here and also things that will help them out in the real world," German said.

What makes German's connection to her students especially meaningful is that she is a product of the same district — having attended Jack L. Kuban Elementary as a little girl.

"Even with experiences they go through, I can relate to them," German said.

She said she sees real struggles in her students — ones she recognizes from her own childhood.

"It goes back to family and what they go through and stuff. Just bringing that to school. It affects the children," German said.

"Some could be struggling with relationships at home and I just want to at least have that person for them, you know?" German said.

German said creating a welcoming environment is also a priority. Her classroom is decorated with leaves throughout — a deliberate choice.

"Just like leaves in the Fall and Winter, they fall and then eventually we get new leaves during the Spring. It's a fresh new start," German said.

She said that philosophy carries into how she encourages her students to approach each day.

"Each day is a brand-new day, a new start, whatever happened yesterday or the day before stays in the past," German said.

As for her main goal for the school year, German said it comes down to impact.

"It's just about bringing that positive impact to them in any way."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.