Better Piggies Rescue needs community's help getting a new transport van

PHOENIX — Better Piggies Rescue, a nonprofit group in the North Valley, needs your help acquiring a new transport van for their animals in need.

Last week, founder Danielle Betterman reached out to ABC15, explaining their transport van had been totaled, so now they're hoping to raise enough money to purchase another one - or that a Valley dealership or organization will see this story and find it in their heart to donate one.

On Instagram, Better Piggies wrote, "Our rescue vehicle was recently totaled, and right now, Better Piggies is without the vehicle we depend on to reach pigs who are abandoned, injured, loose near traffic, or waiting in unsafe situations. When the calls comes, we need to be able to load multiple large kennels, grab our rescue equipment, and be able to say, 'We're on our way!'"

One way to donate is through the group's GoFundMe page here.

You can also reach out directly on social media or call 480.744.0997 or e-mail betterpiggiesrescue@gmail.com