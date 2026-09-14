Lost Our Home Pet Rescue offers temporary care solution for families in crisis

TEMPE — Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe is advocating to keep humans and pets together, offering a free service that can be a game changer for so family families.

Through their Temporary Care Program, Lost Our Home is able to watch over pets when life gets difficult for pet owners.

It's a program that's designed for families and individuals that need a place for their animals to stay for a few months while they get back on their feet.

Lost Our Home says the program is meant for people dealing with a variety of issues, from homelessness, medical emergencies, and domestic violence.

ABC15 spoke with Breena New from Lost Our Home about how many people - and animals - the program is able to help.

"It is designed for people to have a safe place for their pets while they need to go out and seek help," explains Breena. "A lot of times, domestic violence shelters don't accept pets. Women will stay in an abusive relationship out of fear of what will happen to their animal."

Breena says typically, pets are able to stay for 90 days - and everything is taken care of, such as food and medical costs.

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