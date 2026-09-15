Pinal County has the most expensive commute in the state

A new study has ranked American commute times and the annual costs of lost time spent traveling back and forth to work. One Arizona county stands out from the rest.

The study, conducted by Opus Virtual Offices using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, considered 2,192 U.S. counties and county equivalents, counting the local median full-time earnings across a working year and the average time lost traveling to and from work.

Coming in nationally at No. 306, Pinal County is considered the most expensive commute in the state of Arizona. Annual commute times were 254.4 hours a year in Pinal County, costing commuters an estimated $6,910 a year.

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