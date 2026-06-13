FAA proposal could change Valley flight routes

PHOENIX — The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing new flight paths for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and nine other Valley airports, a move the agency says would improve safety and efficiency as it modernizes the nation's airspace system.

But for many Phoenix residents, the proposal brings back memories of a contentious battle over aircraft noise that led to a federal lawsuit more than a decade ago.

The FAA is currently reviewing new satellite-based flight procedures for airports across the Phoenix area. The agency says the changes are part of a broader effort to transition from ground-based navigation systems to satellite-based technology.

"The FAA is modernizing the National Airspace System by transitioning to satellite-based navigation as the primary method for directing air traffic," the agency said in a public information video about the project.

The proposal comes more than 10 years after the FAA changed flight paths around Sky Harbor in 2014. Those changes routed more aircraft over historic Phoenix neighborhoods, prompting complaints from residents who said they suddenly found themselves beneath busy flight corridors.

"It was loud every few minutes all day long!" said Joyce Grossman, president of the Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood Association.

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Residents and the City of Phoenix sued the FAA, arguing the agency failed to properly consult with local officials and the public before implementing the changes.

"It took three years, and the court found in our favor, and they told the FAA start over, and do it again," said historic neighborhood resident Steve Dreiseszun.

Currently, many departing aircraft from Sky Harbor are required to fly west to approximately 43rd Avenue before turning toward their destinations. Some neighborhood leaders worry proposed changes could once again shift aircraft noise over residential areas.

This time, however, the FAA has conducted public outreach before making any decisions. The agency hosted four virtual public workshops and created an online noise mapping tool that allows residents to see how proposed flight paths could affect noise levels in specific neighborhoods.

At a recent District 4 community meeting led by Phoenix Councilwoman Laura Pastor, residents gathered to ask questions and prepare comments for the FAA.

"The hope is that the FAA understands the importance of community, look at the paths they're choosing, and look at those concerns," Pastor said.

Bob Cannon, president of the Willow Neighborhood Association, said residents want safer skies but also the current departure pattern preserved.

"We want them to keep the 43rd Avenue plan as is, and do not put the planes over the historic districts," Cannon said.