Could record-breaking temperatures mean changes to heat plans?

PHOENIX — With dangerous and record-shattering temperatures in March, will Valley cities need to adjust how they plan for the heat? ABC15 got a chance to talk to Phoenix's Director of Heat Response and Mitigation, David Hondula, who said the city is ready for an "event like this".

"We've never experienced conditions this severe in March," said Hondula.

Usually in Phoenix, heat response is thought of most of May through September.

"Over time, we're seeing a clear trend toward longer and hotter heat seasons," said Hondula. "So the possibility of something like this has certainly been in our in our minds."

With the dangerous temperatures already hitting the Valley, his team is working to remind people what resources are already available.

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"A couple of the measures we've taken are staging water and ice at critical locations, including at some of our services related to homelessness, at some of our trailhead locations," said Hondula.

Libraries are also places people can go to cool off.

ABC15 reported on the city's 2026 heat plan just weeks ago.

It includes a 24/7 respite center, but that’s not set to open until May 1.

"There's a lot we need to do to get that building ready to go, get staffing ready to go," said Hondula. "That's not a resource that we can activate as quickly as some of some of these others."

ABC15 asked how city leaders look at areas that could use adjustments.

Hondula said after each "heat season," they work on a report.

"Our after-action report is based on conversations with city departments, many external partners, and a critical examination of our public health data," said Hondula.

We're told that it includes 911 data, information from the Maricopa County Public Health Department, and is also looking ahead to what could be next.

Hondula said one word that is becoming apart of the heat conversation is flexibility.

"We are constantly talking about the operational heat season May 1 through September 30, and how flexible we can be on the ends of that," said Hondula. "And this is a good reminder that flexibility is really important."

He said one advantage is that the days are shorter right now than in June and July.

But these temperatures at this point in the year might mean looking at when the city implements its programs.