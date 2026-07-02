Cave Creek water crews working to repair clog; residents asked to conserve

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Cave Creek is pulling water from reservoir storage after a clog in its canal intake system forced the town's water treatment plant to shut down Wednesday.

The town says 95% of its water comes from the Central Arizona Project canal, directly from the Colorado River. When something goes wrong with that supply, officials say a backup plan is essential.

"This is kind of is an example of why the town of Cave Creek needs partners," Bo Larsen of Cave Creek said.

The town is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water while it works to restore normal operations. Conservation measures include:

Limiting outdoor water use

Delaying washing cars

Postponing washing clothes

Only using necessary water

Some residents say conservation is already a way of life in the area.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"I conserve water when I can. I don't have a lawn to sprinkle, so that takes care right there,” resident T.C. Thorstenson said.

The town does not currently have a large-scale backup plan if CAP water goes down, but that is expected to change next month. Cave Creek will begin partnering with the city of Phoenix for emergency water supply.

"The Phoenix Interconnect is a system that, in the event of this exact type of situation, that if we had a problem at our CAP, we had a backup water supply ready, working with our partners in the city of Phoenix," Larsen said.

For some residents, the current situation highlights a larger, long-standing concern about water security.

"People have been talking about a problem that we know is coming. We know it's coming to a head,” resident Greg Elder said. "We're going to have to partner with bigger partners. That's number one.”

The town says it could take a few days for storage reservoirs to replenish.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.